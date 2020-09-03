Margaret Jane Risner, 79, Maryville, died Wednesday, August 25, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born August 18, 1941, in Taylor County, IA, to Olaf and Agnes Campbell Mendenhall. She graduated from Hopkins High School, Hopkins.

She married Edward Ray Risner, Sr., and they lived in Hopkins, Torrance, CA, Orange County and Westminster, CA, Livingston, TX, and Maryville.

Mrs. Risner’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Maryville Ministry Center, 817 South Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

