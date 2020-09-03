Dona Lee Zwiener Kaminski, 88, Maryville, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Maryville.

She was born December 13, 1931, in Columbus, NE, to Emil J. and Marie Eleanor Sims Zwiener. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1949. She attended Grand Island Business College, Grand Island, NE.

On June 20, 1951, she married Jerome “Jerry” Kaminski.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 am, Monday, September 7 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 8 at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Columbus.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Schuyler Public Library.

