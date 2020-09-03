Donnis Clyde Wray, Sr., 91, Parnell, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born November 11, 1928, in Orrsburg, to Victor and Susie Scowden Wray.

On February 16, 1954, he married Clara Maxine Lattin.

Mr. Wray’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

