Margaret L. Bridgewater Lowrance, 85, Maryville, formerly of Hopkins, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home with her loving family at her side in the arms of her husband.

She was born on October 5, 1936, at the family home near Hopkins, to Ivan Paul and Verda Ulmer Bridgewater.

Margaret attended and graduated from high school at Hopkins. She then married her childhood sweetheart of 67 years, LaVerne “Vern” Lowrance on May 2, 1954, at Hopkins Baptist Church by Rev. Norman Lewis.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mosaic Hospice, especially Becky, Suzie, Rosemary and Michelle for all they did and anyone else who helped in this time of need. Margaret will be greatly missed, but our time with her will be cherished forever.

Services will be 2 pm, Thursday, April 7 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

The family suggests memorials be given to a charity of your choice.

