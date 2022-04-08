Craig Lee Coffelt, 60, Baldwin City, KS, formerly of Maryville, died Friday, April 1, 2022.

He was born January 8, 1962, in El Paso, TX, to Curtis Coffelt and Shirley Mae King Bears. They preceded him in death.

He is survived by two siblings, Trevia Allen, Gilbert, AZ, and Al Coffelt, Kansas City.

Mr. Coffelt’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time. He will be laid to rest at a later date at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

