The Maryville Public Library will have the 2022 Spring Used Book Sale now through April 11. Times are 10 am to 5:30 pm, Thursday and Friday, April 7 and 8; 10 am to 2:30 pm, Saturday, April 9 for $5 sack day; and 10 am to 5:30 pm, Monday, April 11 for free books day.

The sale is located in the library basement. For more information, call 660.582.5281.