Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/1/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk fee report for February 2022; Recorder fee report for February 2022.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80061-80077.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: County Government Day information, SB53/60 judgment.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, updated the commission on 2022 bridge work preparation. The date for the bridge bid opening was set at 11 am, March 29. Snyder and Associates advertises and sends out all bid information. Sealed bids should be submitted to the county clerk prior to 11 at which time they will be opened in the office of the county commission.

Judge Robert Rice stopped in to discuss requested proposed changes to the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board program. Rice discussed three changes proposed: 1) using proportional representation as defined in statute, increasing the board members from 11 to 14; This would give counties the following board member numbers: Atchison, 2; Gentry, 2; Holt, 2; Nodaway, 7 and Worth, 1. 2) All counties agree that any county may withdraw immediately from the program; 3) budgeting allocation of tax funds will be allocated to the respective counties based on their tax receipts or contribution of local tax dollars. Rice will visit with other counties about these changes seeking their approval.

Walk gave an update from the committee on the Quad-State Group Civic Action Exhibition/Fairground Complex. Walk stated that the group is looking at sites to present for the feasibility study.

An email from Greg McDanel, city manager of Maryville, requesting a date change for the next 911 Oversight Board. The meeting will be held at 11 am, March 8.

Mary Beth Shipps called in to cancel her meeting time. Will call back at a later date to reschedule.

Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation, met with the commission to review a public health crisis, mental health and how it can be addressed. Jennings is seeking resources for the program. The commission asked Jennings to issue a formal request for funds for the commission to discuss. Following Jennings’ presentation, the commission discussed earmarking American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

The Sheriff’s Department updated the commission on the status of the Crimes Against Children grant.

Jenkins discussed the list of items the commission has earmarked through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Continued to review the small business applications received to date.

Melissa Birdsell, executive director, Carrie Watkins, part-time coordinator and part-time interviewer and Jimmy Nash, forensic interviewer with Voices of Courage met with the commission to give a brief update on the program and services and how the funding works. Also present: Sheriff Randy Strong and Jackie Cochenour.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Contracts for facility services rental agreement with Cintas for both the Courthouse and Administration Center were signed. End date on the contracts will be January 2027.

Burns and Walk, along with Engle inspected Road #1059, Road #436, BRO-B074(62) and Road #411 all in Jackson Township.

The commission concluded the ARPA small business applications received.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 3/8/2022.