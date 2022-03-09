A maintenance project on Maryville’s Edwards Water Tower is planned for this summer following approval during the Maryville City Council’s February 28 meeting.

The council approved a contract with MW Cole Construction, LLC, The Villages, FL, for construction of the project in an amount not to exceed $86,000. The water tower was inspected in March 2021 where numerous items were discovered that needed to be addressed. The allowed timeframe for the project will be 90 calendar days, from May 16 to August 14, which was selected to coordinate with Northwest’s summer break when there will be less demand on the system.

The council also approved a contract with Professional Turf Products, LP, Lenexa, KS, for irrigation control system equipment at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in an amount not to exceed $14,589.89. This equipment replacement is due to damage sustained during a lightning strike last November which caused significant damage to the Sechrest 18 golf course. This is an unbudgeted item but has been submitted to the city’s insurance provider for reimbursement.

In other business, the council approved the appointment of Don Adwell to the Mozingo Advisory Board for a three-year term, as recommended by the Northeast Nodaway School District.

They also approved the Maryville Public Art Committee’s sculpture selection as presented by President Mark Hendrix. The five pieces will be installed in May.

An ordinance to voluntarily annex certain real estate located at 2700 South Mulberry owned by Benjamin Scott and Tiffany Scott and Edward Higdon and L. Diane Higdon was also approved.

City Manager Greg McDanel’s report included the following:

• The Facade Improvement Grant Program guidelines, application and additional information are now available at maryville.org.

• DocuLock has completed scanning a total of 310,099 documents for the Municipal Court transfer to the circuit court.

• A Maryville Public Safety Through the Years exhibit is on display in the lobby of the new facility thanks to the work of former city council member Matt Johnson, Northwest history professor Dr. Elyssa Ford and former student Emily Tillman.

• MoDOT will close US Highway 136 for the Mozingo Creek Bridge replacement project starting March 14 for 45 days.

• Two unsafe and dangerous structures per the Municipal Code of Maryville were removed during the week of February 21 at 1110 East Third and 1002 East Jenkins.

The council approved to enter closed session for the purpose of bid specifications.