* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.
* WHEN…From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
