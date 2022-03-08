The US Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night…

(A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours.)

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central

Missouri.

* WHEN…From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…