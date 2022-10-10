The Hopkins City Council received updates from City Operator Chris Bird at the October 3 meeting.

Bird said the building demolitions on Third Street were expected to take place by the end of October.

The water plant electronic upgrade has been installed. Bird said everything was working. He is waiting on the company to do the computer update and interface for the cell phone.

Bird has completed the water and sewer operator classes required by the state. He is going to apply for the city’s new sewer permit from the state’s Department of Natural Resources. He has to apply six months before the current permit expires.

Bird is anticipating the limits expected by the state will change with the new sewer permit.

City Clerk Teddy Phipps said the water, sewer and trash rates have been incorporated into the computer system. The bills sent out the first of October have the new rates.

Phipps is looking into a utility pay system. He is hoping to get information from three to four businesses. So far he has just received rates from one company so the topic was tabled until the November meeting.

A resident has contacted an alderman and wants to know who is responsible for mowing the weeds across the street from her place. Bird will mow the swath by the street. She also wants to know about dust control on the streets. The expense to treat the streets has escalated with Bird estimating it could be up to $1,000. He has been working on a combination of chemicals that would be cheaper but hasn’t come up with one.

Discussion was held on putting a bench on the sidewalk north of city hall. The council is unsure who owns the sidewalk. A plaque will be put on the bench memorializing the late Jack Baldwin for his over 30 years of service to the city.

In closed session, the council discussed employees’ wages. No decisions were made or votes taken.