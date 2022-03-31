Floyd Lynn Rickabaugh, 73, Maryville, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 22, 1948, in Maryville, to Dorothy and Lavelle Rickabaugh.

On January 4, 1969, he married Nancy J. Redden at St. Columba Church in Conception Jct.

Mr. Rickabaugh retired in 2013 after over 46 years of dedicated service at the Maryville MFA. After retirement, he worked for Tri-State Ford shuttling cars.

Rosary and visitation were Tuesday, March 29 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church. Funeral Mass was Wednesday, March 30 also at St. Gregory Church with Rev. Albert Bruecken OSB officiating. Burial was at Nodaway Memorial Garden, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice, 2024 S. Main Street, Suite 102, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.