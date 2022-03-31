Marillyn Joyce Hilsabeck, 89, Barnard, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born April 8, 1932, in Barnard, to Wayne and Mary L. Sell McBride. She lived all of her life in the area and graduated in 1949 from the Barnard High School.

On February 5, 1950, she married Ernest Ivelle “Doc” Hilsabeck. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 29 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials are suggested to the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard.

