Businesses and nonprofits in Maryville now have help to make improvements to their buildings through the Façade Improvement Grant Program. The Maryville City Council approved the creation of the program in February after being awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to provide assistance to small businesses.

“The City of Maryville and MDIO (Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization) have been discussing a façade grant program for several years,” City Manager Greg McDanel said. “Such programs are recommended by the Missouri Main Street Connection as opportunities to return buildings in downtown areas to their historic context or architecture through public-private partnership.”

The city council allocated $200,000 in ARPA funding for the program which provides a reimbursement grant for up to 50 percent of eligible project expenses with a maximum grant award of $25,000 for commercial properties and a maximum grant award of $50,000 for nonprofits.

“With ARPA funding, the city elected to make this program available community wide to commercial properties,” McDanel said. “These programs will address repair needs and improve aesthetics of commercial properties throughout the community.”

The program assists business and property owners with the design and construction of façade enhancements which are historically appropriate or add to the character of the community as a whole.

Eligible improvements include painting, signage, awnings and canopies, engineering and design, windows and doors, storefronts, outdoor seating, landscaping, ADA accessibility and more.

All projects must be located in the city limits or on municipally-owned property.

McDanel said the city has received a significant amount of interest in the program. Funds will be made available on a first-come first-serve basis if the applicant meets all requirements of the program. If the program is highly utilized, the city council can discuss allocating additional funds to meet community needs.

Facade Improvement Grant Program guidelines, applications and additional information can be found at maryville.org or by contacting Heather Griffith at hgriffith@maryville.org.