Luther D. “Luke” Roberts, 81, Hopkins, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born October 8, 1938, in Alta, IA, to Roy Clifton and Helen V. Leber Roberts.

No services are planned at this time.

Mr. Roberts’ body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

