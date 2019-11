Philip McGeorge, 77, Barnard, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

He was born July 1, 1942, to Eldon and Frances McGeorge.

Graveside services were Monday, November 18 at the Weathermon Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.