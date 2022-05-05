Lucile Beason Chesnut, 95, Maryville, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born June 21, 1926, in Clearmont, to Ralph and Lois Houston Shields.

On November 19, 1946, she married Richard Beason. He preceded her in death in 1992. She married Howard Chesnut in 1994. He died in 1997.

Mrs. Chesnut was a driver for OATS transportation services for 28 years, retiring at age 83.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, May 6 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials may be directed to OATS, 1306 S. 58th Street St. Joseph MO, 64507 toward the purchase of a new bus for Nodaway County.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.