Daniel Evan Smith, 59, Maryville, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home in Maryville.

He was born February 21, 1963, in Big Spring, TX, to Mathew Smith and Sandra Byrne. He earned degrees from The College of William and Mary, The University of Virginia School of Law and Rutgers University.

On November 12, 1988, he married Susan Elizabeth Marshall in the Wren Chapel at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA.

Mr. Smith’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, May 15 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. An inurnment in Virginia will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the St. Francis Foundation for the Cancer Care Center.

