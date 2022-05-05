The NFL Draft concluded this past weekend after picking 262 players over 7 rounds, representing 38 states and Australia, Austria, and Canada. This per capita map, displays The ‘Pigskin Cult’ or Deep South producing the greatest number of elite football players. Two conferences, the SEC (25%) and Big Ten (18%), accounted for 43% of the players drafted. The Power 5 Conferences account for 70% of the draftees. The New England, Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states are virtually void of such caliber players. 20 non-FBS players (including Bearcat, Sam Roberts from Northwest, in the 6th round) were selected in this year’s draft.