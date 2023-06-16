Lorin Franklin Sowards, 91, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He was born May 24, 1932, in Allendale, to Joe and Velma Sowards.

On June 16, 1962, he married Ann Brumett Sowards.

Mr. Sowards served four years in the Navy, as first gunners mate, on the USS Wedderburn. In California, he worked various jobs, ranging from picking fruit in the orchards to managing a small gas station. He settled in Maryville after his marriage.

Funeral service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, June 17 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from noon until service time.

Mr. Soward’s body will be cremated following the services.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.