As summer begins, the Nodaway News Leader wants to alert everyone to upcoming fairs, festivals and events in Nodaway County.

NNL will publish more information about each fair closer to the event. However, this article is a good opportunity for Nodaway Countians to enter the dates on their calendars.

June 16, 17 – “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” performed by high school and junior high students, Nodaway Community Theater Company, at The Rose Theater, 7 pm.

June 23, 24 – Heart of America Tractor Cruise, Saturday: registration, 7 am, starts, 8 am, from Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25775 Hawk Rd, Maryville. Breakfast served by Maryville Pride Lions, 6 am.

Old Defiance Days Sheridan Rodeo, rodeo starts both days at 7:30 pm. More events taking place.

June 24 – Elmo’s 4th of July, 5K Run/Walk, registration, 6:45 am; start, 7 am; pancake breakfast, freewill donation 7 to 9 am; 17 and under basketball tournament, $30 per team, preregister by June 23, contact Vanessa at 660.725.7108; start 8 am; concession stand opens, 10 am; children inflatables, day pass $12, 10 am to 7 pm; adult corn hole tournament, 18 and up, 2 pm, children tournament to follow; vendor booths, 2:30 to 7:30 pm; parade, registration, 3:30 pm; start, 4 pm; Bingo, $5, 4:30 to 6 pm; funnel cakes, 5 pm; flag raising, 6 pm; Outlaw Creek band, 6:15 pm; Fireworks at dark.

June 30 – 45th Annual Burlington Jct. Truck and Tractor pull, 6:30 pm.

June 30 – July 1 – Mozingo Fourth of July celebration: Friday at the Beach and pizza party starting at 6 pm. Free movie “Top Gun Maverick” starts at dark. Saturday: Food trucks, free Kool Kats, homemade ice cream, cornhole, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle course at The Point starting at 4 pm; free entertainment with Outlaw Creek, 5 to 7 pm; Superstar Mafia, 7:30 to 9:30 pm; fireworks at dusk.

July 1 – Maryville Optimist Club Kids Fishing Tournament, sign up, 8 am; fishing, 8:30 to 11 am; prizes awarded, 11 am. Worms provided.

July 7-9 – “Death by Dessert” by the Nodaway Community Theater Company at The Rose Theater, 7 pm.

July 8, 9 – Parnell Duck Race and Festival.

July 13, 14, 15 – Nodaway County Fair

July 14 – Clyde Truck and Tractor Pull, 7 pm.

July 22 – MPR’s Concert in the Park, “Boogie Nights KC,” Donaldson Westside Park, 7 pm.

July 21, 22, 23 – 16th season of Maryville Young Players, “Frozen Jr”, performances, 7 pm, Friday; 2 and 7 pm, Saturday; and 2 pm, Sunday.

July 28-30 – Skidmore Punkin Show

August 17, 18, 19 – Hopkins Picnic

September 9 – Burlington Jct. Farmers Fall Festival.

Guilford Fun Day. Guilford United Methodist Church will have an inflatable water slide and the quilt and needlework show.

October 7 – Northwest Missouri Moon Festival at The Hangar, Maryville.

Dog Town Fall Craft Fair at Nodaway County Senior Center, 8 am to 2 pm.