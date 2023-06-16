Carl R. “Dick” Dunn, 85, Maitland, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He was born to Fred Dunn and Ruby Jennings Dunn-Goff in Bolckow.

On October 8, 1961, he married Tina L. Guthrie.

Mr. Dunn started driving trucks at 14 years old. His trucking career started with Crouch Brothers of St. Joseph. He began working as a scale operator at Maitland Rock Quarry in 1969. After several years at the quarry, he moved on to a career as a field office manager for Koss Construction of Topeka, KS. He enjoyed retirement by helping local farmers hauling grain and doing bookwork.

He was a member of Maitland Methodist Church.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Cremation was under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.

Online condolences may be left at simplifyfunerals.com.