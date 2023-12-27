Mildred Deffenbaugh, 100, Barnard, passed away December 13, 2023, at Oak Pointe Retirement Home in Maryville.

She was born October 9, 1923. She was the daughter of Virgil Lee and Jennie “Annie” Long Kanatzar. She was born in Conception and lived most of her young life southwest of Maitland.

She attended grade school at Pine Hill and Franklin and high school in Maitland. In June 1940, she married Danny Deffenbaugh in Hiawatha, KS.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2000, son in 2005; also, her siblings Virgil “Jr.” Kanatzar, Velma Kunkel, and Geraldine Wilson, and her in-laws, Chet Kunkel and Bill Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda (Larry) Kirkland; eight grandchildren, Pam (Francis) Hill, Bunnie (George) Shurvington, Teresa (Edward) Windsor, Sandy (Tim) Hughes, Marcea (Jim) Warren, Ron (Jennifer) Kirkland, Bryan (Kristin) Kirkland, and Kelle (Dave) Kirkland; 14 great grandchildren Jesse (Kari) Hill, Emma (Keaton) Blevins, Sami Hill, Chandra (Jason) DeMott, Seth Shurvington, Justin Windsor, Brent (Claudia) Windsor, Derek (Malayna) Hughes, Natasha (Ben) Shifflett, Ryan (Emily) Hughes, Corban Warren, Katryna Warren, Jenna Kirkland, and Reece Kirkland. She has nine great-great-grandchildren Binx, Bruni, and Barix Hill; Charlie, Caysie, and Crue DeMott; Colter Hughes, Joshua Shifflett, and Daya Hughes.

Funeral services were held December 19, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow at the Maitland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Mildred’s name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville. The address is 2024 South Main Street, Suite 102, Maryville, MO 64468.