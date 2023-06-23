Lois Jean Lowrance Keever, 96, Maryville, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born February 27, 1927, on the farm southeast of Skidmore, to Marvin and Gladys Lowrance. She attended the Skidmore school through eighth grade. She transferred to Maryville High School and graduated in 1945.

On April 5, 1947, she married Nelson Keever at the United Methodist Church, Maryville, with Rev. Robert Holladay officiating. He preceded her in death December 10, 2012.

Mrs. Keever was a true partner in the family farm, working with the livestock, haying and row crops. To supplement the farm income, she began working at Northwest Missouri State University in 1972 as a secretary in the alumni office. After several years, she was employed at LMP Steel and Wire and then returned to Northwest to work in the admissions office where she retired after 20 years.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school classes. She was a 4-H leader and Brownie Scout troop leader.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 22 at Price Funeral Chapel with a private burial to follow later.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.