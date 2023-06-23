Stephanie D. “Steph” Allen, 64, Maryville, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 13, 1959, in Maryville, to Bob and Rose Elliott Allen. She was a 1977 graduate of Maryville High School.

Ms. Allen had worked for Allen’s Butchering and Processing and was a custodian at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Services were Tuesday, June 20 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.