Shirley Ann Alden Kelley, 91, Hopkins, died Thursday, June 15, 2023.

She was born August 12, 1931, in Kingfisher County, OK, to William Jesse and Pauline Frances Alden. She graduated from Gilman City High School, and in 1952 received a bachelors degree in home economics education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On April 12, 1952, she married Bobby Rex Kelley.

Mrs. Kelley taught for over 35 years crisscrossing the Northwest Missouri communities of Gallatin, Hamilton, Stanberry, Graham, Maitland, Skidmore, Maysville, Clarksdale, Hopkins, and Pickering.

She was a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Kelley’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were Monday, June 19.

Memorials may be directed to the Pickering United Methodist Church, c/o Price Funeral Home, 120 East First Street, Maryville, MO 64468 or the Bobby and Shirley Kelley Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468. Checks can be made payable to Northwest Foundation and note Shirley Kelley in the memo line.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.