Churches throughout Nodaway County are announcing plans for Holy Week celebration services.

Following are the submitted events:

Barnard

Barnard Christian Church

• April 6 – Maundy Thursday service, 8 pm.

• April 9 – Sunrise Easter service with breakfast served afterward, 7 am. No Sunday school.

Burlington Jct.

Burlington Jct. First Christian Church

• April 2 – Palm Sunday school, 9 am; Palm parade, 9:30 am; regular service, 10 am.

• April 6 – Maundy Thursday includes fellowship meal with Communion and washing of the feet, 6 pm.

• April 7 – Good Friday service, 6 pm.

• April 9 – Easter Sunrise service with breakfast to follow, 8 am; Easter Sunday School, 9:15 am; regular church service, 10 am.

Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church

• April 7 – Good Friday service, 6:30 pm.

• April 9 – Easter morning

service, 9:45 am.

Conception

Conception Abbey

• April 2 – Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion, 10:15 am

• April 6 – Holy Thursday Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 pm.

• April 7 – Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, 3 pm.

• April 9 – Easter Vigil, 4:30 pm.

Guilford

Guilford United Methodist and Community of Christ Churches

• April 9 – Easter Sunday service, 8:30 am with breakfast to follow at the UMC.

Maryville

The Bridge

• April 7 – Good Friday service, 6 pm.

• April 9 – Easter Sunday services, 9 and 10:30 am.

Countryside Christian Church

• April 7 – Good Friday service, 6 pm.

• April 9 – Easter Breakfast, 8:30 am; C3 Kids Easter egg hunt, 9:30 am; Easter Sunday gathering, 10 am.

First Baptist Church

• April 6 – Easter Egg Hunt at Beal Park, Maryville for all children, 5 pm.

• April 7 – Good Friday service, 6 pm.

• April 9 – Easter morning worship, 10:45 am.

First Christian Church

• April 2 – Palm Sunday, 10:30 am.

• April 6 – Maundy Thursday, 6 pm.

• April 9 – Easter Sunday, 10:30 am.

First Presbyterian Church

• April 9 – Adult Sunday school, 9:30 am; Easter church services, 10:30 am.

First United Methodist Church

• April 2 – Palm Sunday, Worship with Children’s Palm Parade, “In Awe of Grace-This is the Day.” by Rev. Kim Mitchell, 9 and 11 am.

• April 6 – Maundy Thursday experiential stations ending with Communion in the sanctuary, come and go event, 7 to 8 pm.

• April 7 – Good Friday service, 7 pm.

• April 9 – Sunrise service, Mozingo Lake, Phillips Shelter House on the Point, 6:30 pm; Worship, “In Awe of Grace – The End that Wasn’t.” by Pastor Kim Mitchell, 9 and 11 am.

Laura Street Baptist Church

• April 2-4 – Show Me HOPE revival

April 2, Guest speaker: Jews for Jesus with topic, Christ in the Passover, 8:15 am, 10:45 am. Guest speaker: seminary professor, 7 pm.

April 3, Guest Speaker: Ben McKim, 7 pm.

April 4, Guest Speaker: John Katsion, 7 pm.

• April 9 – Easter Sunrise Service at Mozingo Kiwanis Shelter, 6:45 am; morning worship at church, 8:15 am, 10:45 am; small groups, Sunday School, 9:30 am; evening worship, 7 pm.

St. Gregory Catholic Church

• April 6 – Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 pm, with adoration after Mass until 11 pm.

• April 7 – Liturgy of the Lord’s passion, 5:30 pm.

• April 8 – Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 pm. No 5 pm Mass.

• April 9 – Easter Sunday Masses, 8 and 10:30 am.

Parnell

St. Joseph Church

• April 6 – Holy Thursday Mass, 7 pm.

• April 7 – Good Friday service, 3 pm.

• April 8 – Easter Vigil, Holy Saturday mass, 8 pm.

• April 9 – Easter Sunday Mass, 10 am.

Parnell United Methodist Church

• April 7 – Good Friday service, 7 pm.

• April 9 – Easter Sunrise service at the Parnell Park Shelter, if inclement weather, at the church with fellowship breakfast following at the church, all are welcome, 6:30 pm.

Wilcox

Wilcox United Methodist Church

• April 7 – Good Friday service at BJ.

• April 9 – Easter morning service with breakfast to follow, 6:30 am.