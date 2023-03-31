Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/21/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Inventory disposal form; invoice to MTE for circuit clerk office supplies; invoice to County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) for training; request from Community Safety Net for Community Safety Initiative books to be paid through ARPA..

Accounts payable: Checks #82193-82213.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; sheriff to Wilmes Tire for equipment; to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for equipment; to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: certificate of membership from University of Missouri Extension Council, RSVP to the NWMO Enterprise Facilitation meeting, NACo Leadership Academy information.

Reviewed three estimates from Sleek Creek on Administration Center and MEI routine maintenance receipts. A call was put in to Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek to discuss estimates.

Reviewed formal request First Christian Church and OATS Transit for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies. The commission declined the OATS request.

Signed CART rock contract from Norris Quarries was received. Spoke with a Hughes Township resident regarding the road reconstruction process. Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, met with the commission to discuss the CART rock process.

Received notification that the county has been awarded the SFY2023 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) state and local fiscal recovery funds, County Jail Maintenance and Improvement (CJMI) in the amount of $291,008.50. Nodaway County has a 50 percent match to make a total project cost of $582,017.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented the Form 205 Report for the collector’s annual settlement, for the commission to review and the clerk to sign off on and send in.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspected tubes on Roads #237, #181, #183 in Independence Township and looked over Highway JJ in Hopkins Township and Highway B in Union Township.

A call was put in to Blue Cross Blue Shield regarding a letter received on employees turning 65 in this fiscal year. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 3/30/2023.