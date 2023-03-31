Elmer Leroy Mires Jr, 86, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at KU Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1937, in Maryville, to Elmer Guy Mires and Mary Mildred Ross Mires. He graduated from Maryville High School, Maryville.

On April 5, 1964, he married Barbara Jane Harris at the Baptist Church in Lansing, KS. They were married for 56 years before her death in 2021.

Mr. Mires was drafted into the US Army. Following his military service he began working as a welder at Missouri Valley Steel in Leavenworth, KS. He operated his business, Mires Sales and Service, for 50 years before retiring in 2019.

He has two surviving sisters, Marcella Hayes (Don), Indianola, IA, and Mary Stanton, Maryville; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Mires; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service and interment will be at 12:30 pm, Monday, April 3 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 1-4 pm, Sunday April 2 at Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth, KS.

