The First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins Street, Maryville, will present the Living Christmas Tree at 6:30 pm, Thursday, December 1; Friday, December 2; and Saturday, December 3.

The “Christmas Celebration” has 30 people including singers and crew who are from the First Baptist Church and Northwest Missouri State University students. There will be 11 songs in a variety of styles comprising familiar songs as well as new ones. The production will be a 28 feet tall tree with computerized lighting which allows multiple effects in the auditorium.

Songs to be performed are “Songs of Joy,” “Little Town,” “Christ is Born,” “Carolin’ Reel,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” “O Holy Night,” “This is Jesus” and ending the performance with “Celtic Christmas Blessing.”

These performances are free to the public and are directed by David Robertson.