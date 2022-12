Whether it’s called holiday, winter or Christmas festivities, Nodaway County schools sparkle during December with special memory-making activities.

Horace Mann

Horace Mann Winter Concert 7 pm, Tuesday, December 13 at the Ron Houston Performing Arts Center.

Leet Center Winter Showcase in classrooms, TBA.

Jefferson

Books and Bears collection starts, Monday, November 28 through the packaging of the books and bears on Tuesday, December 20. These will be delivered to Mosaic hospitals in Maryville and Albany.

NHS members to decorate the American Legion Building, Conception Jct, for Santa’s arrival.

Christmas clothes parade and contest in the gym, 8:15 am, Wednesday, December 21.

Maryville High School

MHS Winter concert, 7 pm, Monday, December 5 at the Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.

Nodaway-Holt

FFA will shop for Adopt-A-Family gifts, Thursday, December 8 and deliver those gifts, Friday, December 9.

FFA donating/giving away seven hams. Drawing will be at half-time of the boys’ basketball game, Tuesday, December 13.

FFA December meeting and Christmas dinner, Wednesday, December 14.

Elementary Christmas music program at the high school, 5 pm, Thursday, December 15.

Elementary SKIP sponsoring trip to The Hangar to watch a Christmas movie and get a ‘jet pack.’ Also Santa Shop in the library, afternoon; possible laser tag in the gym, surprise guest appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Polar Express hot chocolate, Christmas parties at 3 pm, Thursday, December 22.

North Nodaway

Middle School/High School Academic Showcase, 5 pm; HS Music Concert, 6 pm, Wednesday, December 7.

Sixth Musical at MS/HS little gym, Saturday, December 10.

Elementary music program in the high school small gym, 6 pm, Thursday, December 15.

Polar Express Night at the elementary for NN children, birth to fifth grade, and families in the elementary gym, 6 pm, Monday, December 19.

South Nodaway

Elementary Christmas parties, afternoon of Wednesday, December 21.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School

Christmas Concert, 6 pm, Wednesday, December 7.

Christmas parties/movie theater, Monday, December 19.

Christmas Caroling, Tuesday, December 20.

Seventh and Eighth grade are sponsoring two individuals from the Christmas Tree Angel.

Second grade is doing Toys for Tots of Nodaway County.

West Nodaway

12 Days of Christmas dress-up days starting Friday, December 2 and running through Wednesday, December 21.

Junior High and High School FFA meeting, chili supper and gingerbread house wars, noon, Saturday, December 10.

Elementary Christmas Concert, 6:30 pm, Monday, December 12.

Northwest Missouri State University performs Christmas play for elementary, 8:30 am, Wednesday, December 14 in elementary gym.

High school, junior high Christmas Concert, 6:30 pm, Thursday, December 15.

Elementary Formal Christmas Dinner, over lunch, Monday, December 19.

Christmas break, Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Classes resume at 7:55 am, Wednesday, January 4, 2023.