Lisa Gay Smeltzer, 61, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at her home.

She was born December 27, 1962, in Tulsa, OK, to James and Naoma Smeltzer. She graduated from Maryville High School and held a bachelor’s degree in theater and masters in business administration from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Ms. Smeltzer served as the office administrator of the First Christian Church in Maryville for 25 years before retiring in May 2023. In addition to work, she also served as church clerk for the First Baptist Church of Maryville as well as secretary for The Ministry Center and Nodaway Chorale.

Celebration of life services were held Tuesday, April 2 at First Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial was in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Maryville.

