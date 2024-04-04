Energy efficiency is paying off for Northwest Missouri State University.

During the March 21 Regents meeting at the university, Evergy, which supplies the Northwest campus with electrical energy, presented the institution with a large check for $409,646 to celebrate its energy-efficient projects during the last five years that have saved the equivalent of a year’s worth of energy in 254 homes.

“Evergy’s incentive rebates have allowed Northwest to accelerate a variety of projects aimed at increasing energy efficiencies,” Dan Haslag, Northwest’s assistant vice president of facility services, said. “As energy conservation is an important element of our institution’s sustainability plan, we look forward to ongoing opportunities through Evergy’s energy savings program.”

Northwest began participating in Evergy’s Business Energy Savings Program in 2019. Since then, the university has completed nearly two dozen projects and used Evergy rebates to make energy-efficient upgrades that reduce energy usage and cost.

Among the enhancements Northwest achieved, the university completed LED lighting upgrades in Colden Hall, Wells Hall, South Complex, Garrett-Strong Science Building, BD Owens Library and the JW Jones Student Union.

Additionally, Northwest completed energy audits and a retro-commissioning of the HVAC systems in Hudson and Perrin residence halls, South Complex, Tower Suites and the Student Union.

“We are very grateful to Evergy and their energy savings program as it has allowed Northwest to stretch our budgets for improvements to our deferred maintenance backlog, while also enhancing the aesthetics, comfort and quality of learning and living spaces for our students,” Scott Kuhlemeyer, Northwest’s director of capital programs, said.

This spring, Northwest is beginning a multi-year project that will transform and modernize the campus’s central plant. The total cost is estimated to be no more than $105 million and it will take two to three years to complete, making it the largest capital project in the institution’s history.