David Joseph Winters, 62, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at his home.

He was born May 15, 1961, in Kansas City, to Joe and Mary Lu Valk Winters. He was a 1981 graduate of North Kansas City High School.

Mr. Winters worked for NoCoMo for 42 years. He also worked summers for 29 years at the Lake Hotel in Yellowstone National Park.

Mr. Winters’ body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at the Wesley Student Center, 549 W. 4th St, Maryville, at 1 pm, Monday, May 6.

Memorials may be made to NoCoMo Industries, 319 S. Newton St Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.