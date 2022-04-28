Lisa Marie Mattson Riddle, 58, Maryville, went to her eternal home in Heaven to be freed of her earthly life early Saturday morning, April 23, 2022.

Lisa was born on August 30, 1963, in St. Joseph to loving parents, Charles and Velda Weathermon Mattson, of Conception Jct.

She attended Jefferson High School in Conception Jct., and later graduated from Iowa Western Community College as an LPN, in the nursing class of 1995.

Lisa married Greg Auffert on August 2, 1983, together they shared 18 years of marriage and three beautiful children whom she loved and cherished, daughter Tabitha (Rick) Holtman, daughter, Kristen (James) Aley, son, Adam Auffert and Megan Auffert.

On November 24, 2017, she married her best friend and forever love, Timothy Riddle of Braddyville, IA, he survives of their home in Wilcox. From their union, she gained five more children to call her own, Justin, Jared, Matthew, Amanda (AJ) and Ryan.

Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, April 28, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. The burial was in the Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, IA.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to a nursing home of your choice in loving memory of Lisa Riddle, LPN.