Bradley Wayne Pierpoint, 60, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence in Maryville.

He was born July 9, 1961, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Burdette Pierpoint and Marcia Shanholtzer. He graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, class of 1979. He lived most of his life in the surrounding area.

During his working career, Mr. Pierpoint was a truck driver and later a part-owner of a small engine repair business until he began working at County Line Ag in Graham.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Monday, May 2 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to Mosaic Hospice, 2024 South Main Street, Suite 102, Maryville, MO, 64468.

