Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/21/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Bill Driskell & Sons Construction, LLC.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Taylor-Barnett Concrete Pumping for concrete; sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; to Margaritaville Resort for training; to Missouri Sheriffs Association for training; to MTE for computer system for video camera and office software with ARPA funds.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80359-80388.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: vehicle sales & motor fuel tax reports through April 2022; letter from prosecuting attorney regarding new hire of part-time temporary worker; MERIL invite to virtual networking meeting and Extension Council’s listing of elected and appointed members.

Patton updated the commission on calls made for board appointments Tom Shelton at Nodaway Valley Bank agreed to fill an open position for the Industrial Development Board. Nell Cowden agreed to another term for the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) Board and left a message with Brooke Kinsella for the NW EEZ Board.

The commission returned a call to Alice Hersh at the Nodaway Historical Society. Hersh inquired about an old court reporter machine for the Nodaway Historical Society. The commission will search the Courthouse, but does not believe there is one.

Discussed Nodaway County’s current assessed valuation numbers and changes due to the windmills.

Judge Robert Rice stopped in with updated by-laws for the mental health board made by Beverly Jones, Jones Law Firm. Changes were discussed previously at the March 22, 2022 commissioner’s meeting attended by representatives of Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth Counties. Rice left a copy for the commission to review and get back to him.

Walk updated the Commission on a contact for another quote for floors at the Administration Center.

Patton presented the updated township numbers from the 2020 Census to the commission to review and discuss whether to re-district the North/South district line. Based on the numbers, there is only a difference of 425 voters. After discussion, the commission agreed no change was needed and signed a certified copy of order stating no change would be made.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on #614 softmatch bridge and the next projects for the crew. A time was set up at 10 am, Thursday, April 28 to meet with Joe Christianson, operator of Lincoln Township, onsite at Road #2 to discuss the King-build of that same road.

Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments set up at 10 am, May 10 to do a closeout public hearing on BRO-B074(62) Bridge. The hearing will be for the most recent Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant cycle which includes bridge #0445013, #0672025 and #0411018. Copies of payment from the State of Missouri payment were also received from the collector/treasurer.

Representatives of Nodaway County Ambulance District and multiple rescue squads were present for the demonstration of the LUCAS automated compression devices. The commission agreed to pay for five devices with the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) monies that will be housed around Nodaway County.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented the commission with the authorization of automatic payment for commercial loans to review and sign.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Adam Chadwick, United Fiber, gave a presentation of a conference/speaker phone. Following the presentation, the commission approved the purchase of the Yealink CP960. Chadwick will pass the information on to the sales department to get it ordered.

Greg Seifert and Gage Barton, Creal, Clark & Seifert Architects/Engineers, Inc., discussed options for the replacement of the Courthouse handicap ramp and the temporary ramp. The commission along with Seifert and Barton took a tour of the Courthouse as well. Seifert will work on a cost analysis for the commission.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 4/28/2022.