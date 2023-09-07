The Tri-C Community Annual Lollipop Parade, “Celebrating 150 Years of Faith and Service,” will begin at 3 pm, Sunday, September 10 in Conception Jct.

The parade route will start at MFA and end at the community park, where the children will go down the slide to receive a lollipop. Those who wish to participate in the parade are asked to meet at MFA of downtown Conception Jct. between 2 and 2:30 pm.

Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and gather in the park where the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited and “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be sung. Jefferson Elementary Principal Caden Farnan will hand out the lollipops.

Conception Abbey is celebrating its 150th Anniversary of the arrival of the Benedictine monks from Switzerland. The Tri-C Community Development Organization and Tri-C Partners4Progress are wanting to honor the monks of the Conception Abbey by having them be this year’s grand marshals.

The St. Columba Parish Social festivities will take place on the Conception Abbey grounds behind the Basilica, so the community can join the monks in their celebration of the Abbey’s 150 years in the Conception area. The parish social will begin at approximately 4 pm and end at 7 pm. There will be plenty of food and games as well as the CYO raffle drawing. Everyone is welcome to attend both the parade and parish social.