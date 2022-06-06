The annual Lions District 26-M4 All-Star Basketball Tournament for graduating seniors will take place Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at the Ketchem Community Center, North Central Missouri College, Trenton.

The players from Nodaway County are Jaclyn Pappert and Stephanie Turpin, both Jefferson graduates; Auston Pride and Zachary Pride, Northeast Nodaway graduates. Coaches from Nodaway County are Sami Jackson and Lindsi Jackson, North Nodaway, and Sheldon Scadden, Northeast Nodaway.

There is a banquet at 6:30 pm, Friday, June 3 at the Ketchem Center.

The tournament begins at 9:30 am, Saturday, June 4 and the games are non-stop throughout the day. Admission is $6 and allows spectators to leave and reenter throughout the day.

Funds raised from the tournament go toward senior scholarships throughout District 26-M4.