By Morgan Guyer

It seemed certain that Maryville and Pleasant Hill were heading toward overtime in the state quarterfinal match-up on May 28.

That was before the Chicks scored with just under four minutes left to end the Spoofhounds postseason aspirations.

It’s the second time in as many years that Maryville has seen their season end at the hands of Pleasant Hill. The Spoofhounds end the season with another district title, finishing 13-5 on the year. Coach Jesus Gonzales sees no reason why his team should hang their heads following an impressive year.

“Compared to last season, we improved a lot. I’m really proud of the girls, they put the effort into every single practice and every single game,” Gonzales said. “In general, I think it’s a successful season. Of course we want more, but it’s how the game goes.”

Like many games throughout the season, Maryville dominated possession, creating multiple chances and shots. The two teams played earlier in the season, with the Chicks coming away with the victory 4-2.

“We didn’t really have to change anything. We just need to take advantage of the shots that we got.” Gonzales said.

Maryville loses key contributors from this year’s team heading into the off season. Seniors Shanna Ingram, Lauren Cullin, Cleo Johnson and Arianne Skidmore all started this season. Gonzales knows how much of an impact his four seniors have had on the program.

“They mean a lot, in and out of the field. Inside they are really good teammates and always trying to get together. We are going to miss them a lot.”

Even though the team will be losing some important players, the future is still bright for Maryville soccer with the amount of young talent already on the team.

I think with the amount of players we have this season will help us keep the same energy for next year. Hopefully we still look the same.” Gonzales said.