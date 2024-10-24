Linda Pearce, 59, St. Joseph, formerly of Kirksville, died Sunday, October 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Manor.

She was born July 17, 1965, in Kirksville, to James and Joyce Fitzpatrick Pearce. She was a graduate of Schuyler R-I High School

Mrs. Pearce had worked as a housekeeper in Council Bluffs, IA.

Mrs. Pearce’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

