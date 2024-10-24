Robert Joseph “Tug” Barmann, 90, Maryville, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at his home.

He was born on January 17, 1934, in Maryville, to Charles and Veronica Fisher Barmann. He was a graduate of Maryville High School.

On November 9, 1957, he married Alice T. Farnan in Clyde. She preceded him in death on September 12, 2019.

Mr. Barmann served in the United States Army. After the service, he worked in the fertilizer business and then began farming full time in the Maryville area.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Maryville Elks Club, American Legion Tri-C Post #464, an honorary member of the Future Farmers of America, and served on the St. Gregory School Board. He supported his sons in their Future Farmers of America and sports activities and through their Boy Scout ranks to Eagle Scout and was a Sachem in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Friday, October 25 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Thursday, October 24 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8 pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or Nodaway County Senior Center.

