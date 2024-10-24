Jacqueline Ellis, 70, was born January 7, 1954, in Creston, IA, to George Reldon and Doris Radian Roe Key.

She graduated from Lenox, IA High School Class of 1972.

On February 24, 1979, she married Gary C. Ellis.

Mrs. Ellis worked for St. Francis Hospital for 40 years until her retirement.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 22 at Countryside Christian Church, Maryville, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery of Maryville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Oncology or Mosaic Hospice.

