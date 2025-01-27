By Kathryn Rice

Bob Bohlken, Maryville, received his 70-year American Legion pin, January 19, at a party held in his honor at Oak Pointe.

He was surrounded by legion members, family and friends during the presentation.

Bohlken joined the Talmage (NE) American Legion after his service in Germany during the Korean War in July 1955. He became involved in seeking candidates for area oratorical contests which included training and coaching American Legion oratorical teams.

In 1974, he transferred his membership to the Maryville American Legion Post 100. Here he served as chaplain and on the Americanism committee; plus he helped to arrange for speakers for Memorial Day and Veterans Day services.

Later in life, Bohlken became involved in organizing and judging oratorical contests at the regional and national level.

He spent much time speaking to school students about patriotism and respect for the American Flag. He published Post 100’s monthly newsletter for years. He rang the bell for deceased veterans during the Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances.

He was responsible for the VFW’s “Patriotic Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” contests for county’s school students.