Lillian Marie (Armagost) Carter joined her beloved husband in heaven, reunited again, Friday, September 3, 2021.

A devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, her warmth and nurturing spirit, that knew immeasurable love, is already sorely missed.

Lillian was born in Sac County, IA on May 24, 1926 to Golda and Clair Armagost. At the age three, her parents moved to the Kansas City area. Lillian graduated from Merwin High School in Merwin, in 1943 and started work right away for a Kansas City firm handling defense contracts after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. While it was an honor to serve her country in this way, the hours were long and the job was physically demanding. Under the advisement from her doctor, she took a job in an office as office manager where she learned invaluable skills in bookkeeping and shorthand making her a successful typist.

On June 7, 1947, she married the love of her life, Lee Carter, of Atchison County, MO. Lillian would travel by train from KC to Dotham to visit her aunt and uncle where she met Lee Carter.

In 1950, the Carters bought land in Skidmore, starting the Taylor/Carter Feed Company with Paul Taylor. Later, they purchased out the partnership in 1964 and established the Carter Fertilizer Company moving the office and warehouse operations near their home so that Lillian could masterfully take charge of the bookkeeping while being close to home for her sons. When they sold the business in 1981, Lillian stayed on at the office for a year to assist with the transition and ensure success for the new owners. The Carters spent many winters enjoying Las Vegas and many trips to Gavins Point fishing. Lillian loved to play cards earning the nickname, “Diamond Lil.”

She is survived by her brother, Alvin Armagost, Bigfork, MT; son, Rick (Tamra) Carter; daughter-in-law Teresa Carter; grandsons, Dallas (Katie), Christopher (Gabby) and Alex Carter; and one granddaughter, Dakota Carter. She is also survived by step-granddaughter, Christy and step-grandson, Jerod. Her special 4-legged friend, Abby, brought her great comfort for many years. Dedicated to keeping close to the family she cherished, her legacy lives on in their hearts.

Services were Tuesday, September 7 at Price Funeral Home. Burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

The family suggests memorials to the St. Francis Foundation.