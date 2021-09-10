Margaret Allen Grantham, 91, Ravenwood, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry.

She was born July 6, 1930, in Stanberry, to Frank and Rucia Allen Gillett. She attended the Mt. Pleasant grade school and graduated from Stanberry R-2 High School in 1948.

On October 13, 1954, she married Donald Laverne Grantham at the Christian Church in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death October 16, 2020.

Funeral services with Order of the Eastern Star Rites were held Thursday, September 9 at the Alanthus Church of Christ. Burial was in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

