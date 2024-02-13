Maryville Public Library (MPL) has opened a survey this month for current and potential library cardholders to measure local demand for specific print and electronic resources. In FY2023, MPL cardholders checked out over 60,000 items; mostly book and audiobook titles in a variety of physical and electronic formats. Separate electronic research databases, online short courses and streaming videos were accessed through the library 1,123 times during the year.

“The last couple of years, Maryville Public Library has seen local demand shift back-and-forth between the electronic and print formats offered. It’s a perfect time to ask our current and potential users to tell us how to better anticipate their requests,” says MPL Director Stephanie Patterson. “When more of our constituents are very candid and specific about what they currently need from their local library, it helps us leverage our funding more effectively.”

In addition to offering 130 events during the year, MPL provided over 8,300 other service transactions, including public printing, internet access, faxing, test proctoring, conference room rentals and notary acts. But with more than 3,400 active library card accounts, providing reading and listening material continues to be the library’s most frequently-used resource.

The survey, which runs through February only, is seven questions long with an estimated completion time of one to two minutes. Respondents are asked to identify the specific topics, genres, authors and formats they’re most likely to borrow from the library. Printed copies of the survey are available next to the library circulation desk while online users can access the electronic version via the library’s website and social media pages, as well as through QR codes posted in several locations across town.

Local citizens with questions about the survey or the library, can contact Patterson at director@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org or 660.582.5281.