At the January 22 Maryville Pride Lions Club meeting, the club presented Melvin Jones Awards to Lion Carole O’Riley and Immediate Past President Christine Pedersen.

The Melvin Jones award is to recognize individuals who exemplify the ideals of Lionism. The award is named for Melvin Jones, the founder of Lions Club International. Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) funds humanitarian needs in communities around the world. Lions and LCIF impact many lives across the globe, as well as the clubs’ local communities.

The Maryville community has recently been the recipient of two LCIF grants. An LCIF standard grant was awarded in 2018, in the amount of $100,000, to build the handicapped accessible playground. A hunger grant was awarded to purchase the walk-in freezer at the Nodaway County Senior Center in 2023.

This was O’Riley’s third Melvin Jones and she is a progressive Melvin Jones Fellow. She was acknowledged for her years of work with the Peace Poster project and other contributions to the club and community. IPP Pedersen was awarded for her leadership during her presidency year.

Pedersen’s name will be added to the list of recipients in the LCIF room at the Lions International Headquarters, Oak Brook, IL. O’Riley is already on the list.