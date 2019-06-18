The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Signup is underway for the all-ages summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories.” It runs through Wednesday, July 31.

• Story Hour for ages two to eight, 9:45 am, Tuesday, June 25.

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, June 27. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.