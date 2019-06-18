June is Adopt a Shelter Cat month and the New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter, 829 South Depot, Maryville, is offering special adoption rates until June 30.

Cats over six months are $20 and kitten adoptions are $40.

Each adoption includes the pet’s spay or neuter, age-appropriate shots and microchip. Adoptions are on a first come, first served basis with an approved application.

Shelter hours are 1 to 5 pm, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 1 to 7 pm, Wednesdays; Thursdays are by appointment only.

For more information, call the shelter at 660.562.3333.