The Nodaway County Commissioners presented Lettuce Dream, Maryville, with $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its general fund. Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk look on as Director Jennie Moore received the check from Commissioner Bill Walker. On the back, Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins also attended.

Lettuce Dream requested the funds for its loss of sales during the pandemic and the increased costs for the clamshell packaging. Currently, Lettuce Dream has 700-800 pounds of lettuce per week distributed to 12 customers.